Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to ban flights from UK after new coronavirus strain

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to ban flights from the UK after a new strain of the coronavirus, believed to be more virulent, emerged in Britain.

Though regular international flight operations are suspended, India has a travel bubble arrangement with the UK and some other countries.



New mutation of corona virus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader.

I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 21, 2020

A decision on restricting travel to the UK will be made after the health ministry's top advisers, including experts from AIIMS and ICMR, meet on December 21 to take stock of the situation, Moneycontrol reported.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)