Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore aid to kin of fireman killed in Peeragarhi incident

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of firefighter Amit Kumar Balyan who died in Peeragarhi fire incident on January 2.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 09:03 pm