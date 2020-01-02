Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore aid to kin of fireman killed in Peeragarhi incident

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of firefighter Amit Kumar Balyan who died in Peeragarhi fire incident on January 2.

"Amit Baliyan laid down his life while serving the people of Delhi. Nothing can bring back a loved one lost, but Delhi govt will provide his family with ?1 crore as financial assistance. It's the least we can do as a society..." Kejriwal said in a tweet.e