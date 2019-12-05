Arvind Kejriwal announces free Wi-Fi in Delhi: Here's what you get and how to use it

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the state government's free Wi-Fi scheme will launch on December 16, in which Delhiites will get free 15 GB data per month.

In the first phase of the scheme, 11,000 hotspots will be set up across the national capital. Of these, 100 hotspots will be inaugurated on the launch of the scheme, said Kejriwal. Terming minimum data usage as a basic need, the chief minister said free Wi-Fi connections will help students and benefit health and education sectors.

With announcement of the launch of the scheme, he claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fulfilled "all promises" in its manifesto for the 2015 Assembly polls.

Before the free Wi-Fi scheme launch, let's take a look at the offer, facilities and how to use it.

What Delhi government is offering

As a part of the Delhi government's free Wi-Fi scheme, as many as 11,000 hotspots will be set up across the city. Out these, 4,000 will be set up at bus stops and 7,000 will be located in markets, residential welfare associations and other places in the city.

On the launch of the scheme, 100 hotspots will be inaugurated. They will be set up at Kashmere Gate Metro station and ISBT, ITO bus stand, Mandi House bus stand, Delhi Secretariat, Indraprastha Metro station and Adarsh Nagar (18), Badali (19), Moti Nagar (10), Seemapuri (16) and Shahdara (18) Assembly constituencies.

According to Kejriwal, there will be 100 hotspots in every Assembly segment. After the inauguration of the first batch of 100 hotspots on December 16, 500 hotspots will be set up every week and in the next six months, all 11,000 hotspots will be in place, he said.



Under the free Wi-Fi scheme, each individual will be allowed usage of 15 GB per month or 1.5 GB per day. The speed will be on average 100 mbps to 150 mbps with maximum of 200 mbps in some areas, the chief minister said.

Each hotspot will be available for simultaneous usage by 150-200 persons. The entire network will handle around 22 lakh users at a time, he said.

How to use the free Wi-Fi

In order to enable people to use the data, the Delhi government will launch an app. Users can upload their KYC details. An OTP will be sent to activate the connection, Kejriwal informed.

As each hotspot will provide internet services within a 100-metre radius, there will be an arrangement for automatic switch-over from one hotspot to another.

Cost to the state exchequer

The total cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore, said the chief minister. The Wi-Fi scheme is based on a rent model and the government will pay a monthly rental for each hotspot to the company handling the project, added Kejriwal.