Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of failing to handle law and order in Delhi, Haryana

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP governments at the centre and in Haryana of "failing to handle law and order", a day after the gang-rape of a 19-year-old girl in Mahendargarh district and a video of a man brutally thrashing a woman in the national capital came to the fore.

Kejriwal, who is currently on an official visit to South Korea, was reacting to a tweet by Haryana AAP leader Naveen Jaihind which alleged a woman was shot dead in Rohtak this evening.

"The BJP is unable to handle law and order anywhere, neither in Delhi nor Haryana. People want an answer from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that where would our daughters go and who will provide them security," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

In the national capital, a Delhi policeman's son is seen brutally thrashing a woman in a video that has gone viral. He was arrested Friday after being charged with rape and criminal intimidation in two separate cases, police said here.

The arrest of Rohit Tomar, 21, took place hours after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that the video has come to his notice and he has directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take necessary action in the matter.

On Thursday, a 19-year-old student was gangraped after being drugged in Haryana's Mahendargarh district, police said Friday, two days after she was allegedly abducted from a bus stop on her way to a coaching centre.