Arvi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Arvi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Arvi is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra under Wardha district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 68.41% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 67.46% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Amar Sharadrao Kale won this seat by a margin of 3143 votes, which was 1.85% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 170215 votes.