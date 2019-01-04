App
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arunima Sinha scales new heights, becomes first woman amputee to climb Mt Vinson in Antarctica

Sinha, who is a national-level volleyball player, had one of her legs amputated when she was pushed out of a running train for resisting dacoits

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Facebook/@TheArunimaSinha
Whatsapp

Indian mountaineer Arunima Sinha has once again done her country proud by becoming the first woman amputee to climb Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica.

In 2013, Sinha had broken the world record by becoming the first woman amputee to climb Mount Everest.

After successfully accomplishing the feat, Sinha broke the news to the world on social media platform Twitter.

She was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called her “the pride of India” for distinguishing herself through her “hardwork and perseverance”.

Sinha, who is a national-level volleyball player, had one of her legs amputated when she was pushed out of a running train for resisting dacoits. She had said she resolved to become a mountaineer when she read articles on it while she still lay on the hospital bed.

The Padma Shri awardee has said her aim is to summit seven peaks across seven continents. Sinha has already scaled five peaks — Mt Everest, Mt Kilimanjaro, Mt Ebrus, Mt Kosciuszko and Mt Aconcagua.
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 06:07 pm

tags #Arunima Sinha #Current Affairs #India #Mount Everest #Prime Minister Narendra Modi

