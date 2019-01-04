Arunima Sinha scales new heights, becomes first woman amputee to climb Mt Vinson in Antarctica

Indian mountaineer Arunima Sinha has once again done her country proud by becoming the first woman amputee to climb Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica.

In 2013, Sinha had broken the world record by becoming the first woman amputee to climb Mount Everest.

After successfully accomplishing the feat, Sinha broke the news to the world on social media platform Twitter.

She was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called her “the pride of India” for distinguishing herself through her “hardwork and perseverance”.



Excellent! Congratulations to @sinha_arunima for scaling new heights of success. She is the pride of India, who has distinguished herself through her hardwork and perseverance. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. https://t.co/Fi8GTQ1QVn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2019

Sinha, who is a national-level volleyball player, had one of her legs amputated when she was pushed out of a running train for resisting dacoits. She had said she resolved to become a mountaineer when she read articles on it while she still lay on the hospital bed.

The Padma Shri awardee has said her aim is to summit seven peaks across seven continents. Sinha has already scaled five peaks — Mt Everest, Mt Kilimanjaro, Mt Ebrus, Mt Kosciuszko and Mt Aconcagua.