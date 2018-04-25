Arunachal Pradesh MP urges PM Modi to raise stapled visa issue with Xi Jinping

Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh Ninong Ering today pleaded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise with Chinese President Xi Jingping the issue of China providing stapled visa to people of the state.

Modi is scheduled to meet Xi at China's Wuhan city on April 27 and 28 to discuss issues of mutual concern. The Congress MP from Arunachal East constituency in a letter to the Prime Minister said, "the issue of China providing stapled visa to people of Arunachal Pradesh is not new and must be brought to their attention tactfully".

"The Government of India must assert the territorial integrity of India and convey the feelings of the people of Arunachal in a firm manner," he said in his letter. While welcoming the move for a positive dialogue with China, Ering said that dialogues are the best way to bring peaceful and meaningful solution to problems.

"At many instances in recent time, Chinese troops have tried to enter into Arunachal Pradesh and build roads, recently in Bising village of Tuting subdivision. "You must protest against such incidents and ask China to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of India for a peaceful co-existence, as envisaged in historical Panchsheel agreement," Ering said in the letter.

He said, a few months back, the Siang River, which is the lifeline of the state, turned black due to ill-intent projects and diversion of waters of Brahmaputra river by the Chinese authorities.

"The focus of the government must be on negotiating a water treaty with China for the sustainable development of the region. It will help the north-eastern states of India to have their natural right of clean and continuous water," the MP said.

"Since the NDA government is guided by "Panchamri" principles of foreign policy.I urge you to take up the issues with Chinese President and stand up to the hopes and aspirations of people of Arunachal Pradesh which, will truly help the people to reclaim 'samman' (dignity), 'samvad' (dialogue), 'samriddhi' (shared prosperity), 'suraksha' (regional and global security), 'sanskriti evam sabhayata' (cultural and civilization links)," he added.