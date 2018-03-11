Arunachal Pradesh CM take stock of power project

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has directed the authorities of North Eastern Electrical Power Corporation (NEEPCO) to avoid delay in completion of the 110 MW Pare Hydro Project, an official statement has said.

He asked them to abide by schedule for the trial run of the turbines and the commissioning of the project.

Khandu, along with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Speaker T N Thongdok, Power Minister TamiyoTaga and a host of other legislators, visited the project site at Jampa-Sopo area yesterday to take stock of the much-awaited hydro project.

Urban Development Minister Nabam Rebia, who is also the local legislator, showed the dignitaries around along with other officials of NEEPCO, the statement said.

The work on the project started in 2010 and was originally scheduled to be completed by August 2012. The date was later revised to 2017 as heavy machineries could not reach the project site owing to the construction of the Trans-Arunachal Highway.

The NEEPCO officials have assured the chief minister that the project would be ready for commissioning by March 31 but it would take them few more months to generate optimum power.

The CM expressed satisfaction over the progress of the project and assured full cooperation of his government, the statement said.

"This is a big and important project for the state. Not just the local people, it would benefit the entire state. It is a matter of immense satisfaction that at least one of the several hydro projects in the state is getting commissioned within a month," it said quoting the CM.

Later in the day, Khandu laid the foundation of a bridge over Dikrong river. The bridge will connect Sopo with Lekhi village in the area, the statement added.