Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu reviews status of highway projects

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has urged government officials to fast track execution of all highway projects in the state by speeding up land execution and forest clearance processes. The chief minister, who reviewed the status of the projects in the state at a meeting here yesterday, also expressed concern over delay in the execution of road projects, particularly the Potin-Pangin stretch of the Trans-Arunachal Highway project, an official statement said.

"The state government is drawing flak from the people for the Potin-Pangin stretch of the TAH and the four-lane road in the state capital. We should take these criticisms in the right sense and tighten our belts.

"Citizens cannot be allowed to suffer for no fault of theirs," the chief minister was quoted as saying in the statement. Khandu also requested the representatives of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to convey the urgency of the highway projects to their higher authorities so that approvals and sanctions are granted as early as possible.

While discussing on the four-lane Hollongi to Banderdewa road, Khandu asked the highway departmental officials to continuously follow up with the higher authorities so that Phase A of the sanctioned project is completed on time.

He also requested the MoRTH to complete the sanctioning process for the Phase B and C as soon as possible, the statement said. To the delay caused in some portions of the highway projects due to land acquisition problem, Khandu said that work must begin on the stretches, where 80 per cent acquisition has already been done.

He said the entire project should not get stuck due to problems in few stretches. The chief minister directed the deputy commissioners to resolve all issues faced by them in executing the projects.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who was also present at the review meeting, expressed concern over the delay on the Potin-Pangin stretch, particularly in Lower Subansiri district and asked the deputy commissioner to submit his assessment report at the earliest.