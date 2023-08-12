Arunachal Pradesh assigns SJVN 5 hydro projects as private developers fail to execute work

The Arunachal Pradesh government has re-allocated five hydroelectric projects of 5,097 MW capacity to SJVN after private developers failed to execute the order, according to a statement.

SJVN and the Arunachal Pradesh government on August 12 signed an agreement for executing the said projects totalling 5,097 MW, the company CMD Nand Lal Sharma said.

The construction of these projects shall involve a total investment of around Rs 50,000 crore and would add over 20,652 million units of electricity generation annually to the nations capacity, Sharma said in the statement.

SJVN has been allotted run of the river scheme hydro projects namely 3,097 MW Etalin, 680 MW Attunli, 500 MW Emini, 420 MW Amulin and 400 MW Mihumdon.

Earlier, all these projects were allotted to the private developers, Sharma said, adding the state government re-allocated the projects to SJVN as the private developers were unable to execute the projects.

Among all, 3,097 MW Etalin HEP is the largest hydro project under development in India, he said.

On the project status, the CMD said that the detailed project reports (DPRs) of Etalin and Attunli projects have already been cleared by CEA (Central Electricity Authority). However, the revalidation of the DPRs from CEA shall commence immediately with the signing of the MoA.

For Emini, Amulin and Mihumdon projects, the pre-feasibility reports have been prepared and with this historic MoA signing the survey and investigation works for DPR preparation will commence shortly.