Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting today; BJP hopes to retain power
Live updates of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly election result. Counting to happen today.
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly election result today
Key parties in Arunachal Pradesh's politics are BJP, National People's Party (NPP) and Congress.
Although Congress had formed the government in 2014, the party lost power after many of its MLAs joined PPA. They eventually joined the BJP.
Since February 2016, Arunachal Pradesh has seen three chief ministers and President’s Rule -- making the state’s political landscape unstable. However, Khandu has led a largely stable government since early 2017.
Currently, the state is governed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
In 2014, the Congress had emerged victorious after winning 42 seats. The BJP came second with 11 seats. The People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) managed to win five seats while two Independents also won.
Arunachal Pradesh voted simultaneously in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and the Legislative Assembly polls on April 11. The hill state has two Lok Sabha seats and 60 Assembly constituencies.
