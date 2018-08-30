Arunachal Pradesh, Assam on alert as Brahmaputra swells after heavy rainfall in China

The East Siang District Administration in Arunachal Pradesh has issued an advisory, cautioned the public to refrain from venturing into the Brahmaputra river for fishing and swimming to avoid any eventualities.

The alert comes after heavy rainfall across the border, in China.

Officials in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam have been alerted to be prepare for floods.

According to a circular passed on to the Arunachal Pradesh government by the Government of India, the Chinese government has said that the Brahmaputra River (called Tsangpo there) had witnessed swelling in Chinese territory and observed discharge of 9,020 cumec at 8.00 am on Wednesday — highest in 50 years.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has asked the public to not venture into the Siang River for fishing and swimming as a precautionary measure. Brahmaputra river is called Siang in the state.

The state government has further advised people living in low lying areas near the Siang River such as Jarku, Paglek, SS Mission, Jarkong, Banskota, Berung, Sigar, Borguli, Seram, Kongkul, Namsing and Mer to remain alert, but not panic.

District officers in Assam have also been asked to not leave the headquarters following a warning from the state’s Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

All officials under the control of Circle Officers’ in the state have also been directed to not leave the headquarters without prior permission.

Several tributaries of the Brahmaputra River are already flowing above the danger mark in several districts.

Nagaland has already been battling severe flooding with at least 12 deaths reported so far. Nagaland Chief Minister on Wednesday tweeted seeking help, saying that incessant rain had caused floods and landslides in several parts of the state.