App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam on alert as Brahmaputra swells after heavy rainfall in China

Arunachal Pradesh government has asked the public to not venture into the Brahmaputra river for fishing and swimming as a precautionary measure

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The East Siang District Administration in Arunachal Pradesh has issued an advisory, cautioned the public to refrain from venturing into the Brahmaputra river for fishing and swimming to avoid any eventualities.

The alert comes after heavy rainfall across the border, in China.

Officials in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam have been alerted to be prepare for floods.

According to a circular passed on to the Arunachal Pradesh government by the Government of India, the Chinese government has said that the Brahmaputra River (called Tsangpo there) had witnessed swelling in Chinese territory and observed discharge of 9,020 cumec at 8.00 am on Wednesday — highest in 50 years.

related news

40a573ea-386d-4797-810a-2d4b0df15de7

The Arunachal Pradesh government has asked the public to not venture into the Siang River for fishing and swimming as a precautionary measure. Brahmaputra river is called Siang in the state.

The state government has further advised people living in low lying areas near the Siang River such as Jarku, Paglek, SS Mission, Jarkong, Banskota, Berung, Sigar, Borguli, Seram, Kongkul, Namsing and Mer to remain alert, but not panic.

District officers in Assam have also been asked to not leave the headquarters following a warning from the state’s Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

dd67240b-22df-46d4-afa3-f4f314dbec12

All officials under the control of Circle Officers’ in the state have also been directed to not leave the headquarters without prior permission.

Several tributaries of the Brahmaputra River are already flowing above the danger mark in several districts.

Nagaland has already been battling severe flooding with at least 12 deaths reported so far. Nagaland Chief Minister on Wednesday tweeted seeking help, saying that incessant rain had caused floods and landslides in several parts of the state.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 04:32 pm

tags #Arunachal Pradesh #Assam #China #Current Affairs #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.