Arunachal passes bill to have 2-tier panchayati raj

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly today passed a bill to do away with the Anchal Samiti, the intermediate level of the three-tier panchayati raj system, and set up a two-tier system in the state.

This is being done following the 73rd Amendment of the Constitution that enables a state having less than 20 lakh population not to have the intermediate level, and Arunachal has a population of 13.84 lakh, Panchayat Minister Alo Libang said.

"There is a need to standardise the use of financial resources due to poor resource base. Moreover, plans and policies got delayed at the Anchal Samiti level," Libang said.

He said planning and execution of schemes would be faster in a two-tier panchayati raj system, as there would be direct connection between Gram Panchayats and Zilla Parishads, the village and district levels of the panchayati raj system.

In a two-tier system, the strength of elected members would be reduced, thus helping in saving money for conducting polls and functional costs on Anchal Samities, Libang said.

The minister said the revenue saved could be utilised for developmental activities and strengthening the panchayats.

Later the house passed the Bill by voice votes.

He said the three-tier panchayati raj institutions were set up in the state in 2003, 2008 and 2013, and elections for the next five-year term is due in April-May this year.