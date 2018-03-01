Arunachal Express to be flagged off tomorrow

Arunachal Express, a fully air conditioned new weekly train service between Naharlagun and New Delhi, will be flagged off tomorrow, a railway release today said.

The new service will complement an existing weekly train service between the two places. It will also be the 14th direct train connecting Northeast with the national capital, a Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) release said.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain will flag off the train from Naharlagun tomorrow.

The Arunachal Express will have state-of-the-art coaches which are considered to be modern and safe.

The train will cover the 2,013 km distance between Naharlagun and Anand Vihar Terminal in little over 38 hours and will have 14 stoppages.

The train will be completely air-conditioned and will have first class, two-tier and three-tier coaches along with a pantry car, the release said.