Mar 12, 2018 09:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arunachal Budget tabled, total outlay at Rs 19,261 crore

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today presented the state Budget for the fiscal 2018-19, with a projected deficit of Rs 546 crore and a total outlay of Rs 19,261 crore.

The Budget put thrust on seven key areas including education, skill development, health, governance reforms, IT and infrastructure, he said.

The Budget put thrust on seven key areas including education, skill development, health, governance reforms, IT and infrastructure, he said.

"In the Budget, we are projecting a revenue receipt of Rs 17,590.30 crore and a capital receipt of Rs 1,671 crore... Our share of central taxes has been pegged at a level of Rs 10,798.47 crore as per the Union Budget 2018-19," Mein, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

The minister said the state Budget also focuses on agrarian economy and empowerment of farmers.

"The deputy commissioners have been given a huge responsibility for decentralised assistance to farmers. A large number of schemes have been launched to revitalise the agriculture and allied sectors, with a focus on agricultural entrepreneurship, farm credit, agriculture extension, marketing and providing quality planting materials," he said.

In order to augment the resources available for financing new interventions in the health and education sector, a 10 per cent cess on liquor would be imposed from April 1 this year, Mein said.

The minister said regular talent hunts, focused mentoring of teachers and smart class room programs are some of the key features for the education sector in the Budget.

The Budget proposed schemes in the health sector for providing support to patients suffering from renal diseases, where the state government has assured support of up to Rs 10 lakh per patient.

"A district health society in each district has been mooted, under which funds would be placed for decentralised procurement of medicines, emergency repairs and replacement of dysfunctional equipments," Mein said.

The minister said the Budget also proposed several initiatives for women empowerment including establishment of women helpline, women police stations, amendment of IPC for rape of minors and strengthening of Arunachal Pradesh Women Commission, among others.

