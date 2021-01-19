MARKET NEWS

Arunachal BJP MP Tapir Gao blames Congress policies, Rajiv Gandhi for Chinese intrusion

Arunachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tapir Gao claimed that it was during Congress rule that China occupied Sumdorong Chu Valley in Tawang, Arunachal and said that Congress leader and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had denied Indian Army the permission to push back the People’s Liberation Army.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2021 / 06:44 PM IST
Arunachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tapir Gao has blamed the Congress party for the latest Chinese intrusion. He said on January 19 that it was during Congress rule that China occupied Sumdorong Chu Valley in Tawang, Arunachal and claimed that Congress leader and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had denied Indian Army the permission to push back the People’s Liberation Army.

The BJP MP from Arunachal also claimed that roads have been constructed in the region by China since the 1980s.

Gao’s comments came as Opposition parties attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP over the purported village that China has constructed inside the McMahon line.

The BJP MP blamed Congress policies for bolstering Chinese ambitions in the region and claimed that the land on which the Chinese village has allegedly come up is already under China’s occupation.

BJP MP Tapir Gao said: “Since the 1980s, China has been constructing roads. They have built Longju to Maza road. During Rajiv Gandhi's regime, China occupied Sumdorong Chu Valley in Tawang. The then Army Chief planned an operation, but Rajiv Gandhi denied him permission to push back PLA.”

The Arunachal East leader added: “Since the 80s till today, they (China) are occupying this area and construction of villages is not a new thing. They have already constructed military base between Bisa and Maza which is inside McMahon Line, under Indian territory.”

He further said that: “There was a wrong policy of government during the Congress regime. They did not construct roads up to the border which left a buffer zone of 3-4 km which China occupied. Construction of new villages is not a new thing’ it was all inherited from Congress.”

Gao then added: “We are with the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh but not in Arunachal Pradesh. We have the McMahon line in Arunachal. If we call the McMahon line as Line of Actual Control, it means we are considering that we have surrendered our area to China.”

With ANI inputs
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 19, 2021 06:44 pm

