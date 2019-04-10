Arun Shourie delighted on SC verdict on Rafale

Former union minister Arun Shourie, one of the review petitioners in the Rafale case, on Wednesday said he was delighted by the unanimous verdict of the Supreme Court dismissing Centre's "peculiar argument" on admissibility of privileged documents.

The apex court on Wednesday dismissed preliminary objections raised by the Centre that documents on which claimed"privilege" cannot be relied upon to re-examine the verdict in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

"We are delighted it is an unanimous verdict dismissing Central government's peculiar argument on admissibility of documents. Centre's argument meant no wrong can be done in the defence deal," he told PTI.

Shourie is one of the review petitioners along with former union minister Yashwant Sinha and activist advocate Prashant Bhushan.