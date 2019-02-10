Arun Prabha to be linked to Airtel, Dish TV services: Official

'Arun Prabha', the 24th Doordarshan satellite channel inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be linked to Airtel and Dish TV platforms, a senior official said.

The channel, presently available via Doordarshan's DTH (direct to home) service, was launched on February 10, exclusively for the northeast states. Modi dedicated the channel to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Doordarshan Director General Supriya Sahu said Arun Prabha, once linked to Airtel and Dish TV, will give global viewers an opportunity to learn about the diverse culture of northeast India.

The region already has another exclusive channel, 'DD North-East,which telecasts entertainment and information- based programmes in Assamese, Bengali, English among other local languages.

We have written to the central government and measures will be taken to ensure that viewers across the world get to learn about the Land of Rising Sun and other states in the region, Sahu told PTI.