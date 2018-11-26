Arun Jaitley to release BJP manifesto in Rajasthan on November 27

The Congress, on the other hand, is likely to release its election manifesto November 28.
Ruling BJP in Rajasthan will release its election manifesto on November 27. “Finance minister Arun Jaitley will release the 'Sankalp Patra' on Tuesday,” a party spokesperson said.
The Congress, on the other hand, is likely to release its election manifesto November 28.Polling in the state will take place on December 7 and results will be announced on December 11.
