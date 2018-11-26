App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arun Jaitley to release BJP manifesto in Rajasthan on November 27

The Congress, on the other hand, is likely to release its election manifesto November 28.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ruling BJP in Rajasthan will release its election manifesto on November 27. “Finance minister Arun Jaitley will release the 'Sankalp Patra' on Tuesday,” a party spokesperson said.

The Congress, on the other hand, is likely to release its election manifesto November 28.

Polling in the state will take place on December 7 and results will be announced on December 11.

Assembly Elections 2018: Read the latest news, views and analysis here
First Published on Nov 26, 2018 10:12 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #assembly elections 2018 #India #Politics #Rajasthan #Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018

