Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes given Padma Vibhushan Award

Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, on January 25, were conferred with the Padma Vibhushan Award, news agency ANI has reported.

The Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian award in India, second only to the Bharat Ratna.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24, 2019. He was 66. He had been suffering from various ailments. His death left a void in Indian polity. Condoling his death, PM Modi said, "With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!"

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6, 2019 after she suffered a cardiac arrest. The woman of many firsts, Sushma was one of BJP's stalwarts, and had been with the party since the very beginning. She was a towering political figure and was loved by those she rescued from foreign lands as the EAM.

Former Defence Minister George Fernandes passed away in January 2019. He was 88. He was a lifelong socialist despite his political adventurism that included Cabinet posts in two ideological opposite governments where he ousted Coca-Cola in 1977 and oversaw the Kargil war in 1999. Fernandes was suffering from Alzheimer's disease, which forced him out of the public eye for several years, and had contracted swine flu.

Besides, Olympic boxing champion MC Mary Kom was also conferred with the Padma Vibhushan award, on the eve of the 71st Republic Day.