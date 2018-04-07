App
Apr 07, 2018 06:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

FM Arun Jaitley to undergo kidney transplant surgery at AIIMS on April 8

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today underwent a series of medical tests at AIIMS ahead of his kidney transplant surgery.

Jaitley, 65, who was admitted to AIIMS last evening here, has been kept under observation.

Sources said that keeping a kidney transplant patient under one-day observation is a routine medical procedure and his surgery is likely to be done on April 8.

Jaitley is suffering from a kidney ailment and has not been attending office since Monday. He has not even taken oath of office after being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Sources said the minister, who was kept in a 'controlled environment' at home, was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) last evening.

A kidney transplant operation was scheduled for today and all formalities for a donor kidney were also completed.

The minister, who cancelled his scheduled visit to London for the 10th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue next week, had confirmed his illness in a tweet yesterday.

"I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted," he had tweeted.

Jaitley, however, had not elaborated on the ailment, but said he was "currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me."

He is likely to be operated by nephrologist Dr Sandeep Guleria from Apollo hospital, also brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, who is a family friend of Jaitley.

Jaitley had in September 2014 undergone a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition. That surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications.

