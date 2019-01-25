App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 12:08 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Arun Jaitley in good health, recovering rapidly: Piyush Goyal

Jaitley, who ran the finance ministry, would not be presenting the interim budget on February 1, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters this week.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
India's interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that federal minister Arun Jaitley, who is in the United States for medical treatment, was in good health and recovering rapidly.

Jaitley, who ran the finance ministry, would not be presenting the interim budget on February 1, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters this week. The government has not commented on his medical condition.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 12:06 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #Budget 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Piyush Goyal

