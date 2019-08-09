Arun Jaitley health updates LIVE: Ex-FM admitted to AIIMS, kept under observation

Live now
Aug 09, 2019 10:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad are at AIIMS.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to issue a medical bulletin at 10:30 pm, as per various media reports.
Update: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves from AIIMS, where Former finance minister Arun Jaitley is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to AIIMS, Arun Jaitley is "haemodynamically stable".
Jaitley was admitted at the Cardio-Neuro Centre of AIIMS around 10 am, according to the hospital.
Update:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey are at the hospital to enquire about his health condition.
– PTI
Update:
"Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS today morning. He is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. At present, he is haemodynamically stable," AIIMS said in a Press release.
Update: AIIMS is expected to issue a medical bulletin at 10:30 pm, CNN News 18 has reported.
Update: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived at AIIMS, New Delhi, CNN News18 has reported.
Update: BJP President Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have reached All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, CNN News18 has reported.