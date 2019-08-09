App
Aug 09, 2019 10:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arun Jaitley health updates LIVE: Ex-FM admitted to AIIMS, kept under observation

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley has been admitted to AIIMS reportedly due to cardiac issues, and he is under observation of HOD Cardiology. Follow LIVE updates here.

  • Aug 09, 10:36 PM (IST)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad are at AIIMS. 

  • Aug 09, 10:19 PM (IST)

    All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to issue a medical bulletin at 10:30 pm, as per various media reports. 

  • Aug 09, 09:32 PM (IST)

    Update: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves from AIIMS, where Former finance minister Arun Jaitley is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to AIIMS, Arun Jaitley is "haemodynamically stable".

  • Aug 09, 09:20 PM (IST)

    Jaitley was admitted at the Cardio-Neuro Centre of AIIMS around 10 am, according to the hospital. 

  • Aug 09, 09:19 PM (IST)

    Update:

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey are at the hospital to enquire about his health condition.

    – PTI

  • Aug 09, 08:56 PM (IST)

    Update:

    "Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS today morning. He is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. At present, he is haemodynamically stable," AIIMS said in a Press release.   

  • Aug 09, 08:53 PM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 08:43 PM (IST)

    Update: AIIMS is expected to issue a medical bulletin at 10:30 pm, CNN News 18 has reported.  

  • Aug 09, 08:40 PM (IST)

    Update: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived at AIIMS, New Delhi, CNN News18 has reported. 

  • Aug 09, 08:36 PM (IST)

    Update: BJP President Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have reached All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, CNN News18 has reported. 

