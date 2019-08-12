App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 07:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Arun Jaitley's health continues to be stable

The hospital did not issue any fresh bulletin on Arun Jaitley's health either on August 10 or August 11

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who has been admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi, continues to be stable, sources at the hospital said on August 11.

On August 10, after Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to enquire about Jaitley's health, his office said that the former minister is responding to treatment.

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS Intensive Care Unit on Friday morning after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness, but doctors on Friday said he is "haemodynamically stable".

Close

A hemodynamically stable patient has a stable heart pump and good blood circulation.

related news

The hospital did not issue any fresh bulletin on Jaitley's health either on August 10 or August 11.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising his treatment, the AIIMS said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS for Health Ashwini Choubey, BJP Working President JP Nadda and Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav, among others visited the hospital on Friday to enquire about Jaitley's health.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 07:16 am

tags #Arun Jaitley #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.