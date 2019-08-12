Arun Jaitley's health continues to be stable

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who has been admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi, continues to be stable, sources at the hospital said on August 11.

On August 10, after Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to enquire about Jaitley's health, his office said that the former minister is responding to treatment.

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS Intensive Care Unit on Friday morning after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness, but doctors on Friday said he is "haemodynamically stable".

A hemodynamically stable patient has a stable heart pump and good blood circulation.

The hospital did not issue any fresh bulletin on Jaitley's health either on August 10 or August 11.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising his treatment, the AIIMS said on Friday.