Arun Jaitley's final journey LIVE: Mortal remains at BJP HQ, party leaders pay tribute

Aug 25, 2019 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Jaitley's mortal remains arrive at BJP HQ, leaders pay tribute
Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24
Arun Jaitley's mortal remains have reached the BJP HQ. Party leaders and cadre will be paying their tributes to the former union minister here.
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu will be attending Arun Jaitley’s funeral today, reports suggest.
Arun Jaitley’s mortal remains will be kept at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi today between 10.30 am to 1.00 pm. Party leaders and the cadre will be able to pay their tributes there.
The last rites will take place at the Nigambodh Ghat at around 2.30 pm.
Former union finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away yesterday. He was 66. His last rites will take place later today.