Arun Gawli tops jail's exam on Gandhian thoughts with 93%

Underworld don Arun Gawli surprised everyone by topping an exam on Gandhian thoughts held in Nagpur Central Jail, where he is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of a Shiv Sena corporator.

As reported by The Times of India, in a group of 159 inmates, Gawli scored 74 marks out of 80. The exam is organised every year by Sahyog Trust, Sarvodaya Ashram of Nagpur and Mumbai Sarvodaya Mandal for the inmates as part of the Jail Inmates rehabilitation programme.

The inmates are provided with study materials a month in advance. The main aim of the exam is that the inmates learn about Gandhiji’s teachings and life. Ravindra Bhusari, trustee of Sahayog trust, said: "The exam is of one hour. We give various options but the candidate has to write down the answer as opposed to ticking A, B, C. Although Gawli had the self-study book, he also got tutored by teachers inside the jail."

Being an inmate of 'aanda cell', Gawli took the exam inside his cell while the rest of the prisoners took the exam in prayer hall. For security reasons, convicts on death row are not allowed to mingle with fellow inmates. Since it was an open book test, there was no need of an invigilator.

The exam can be attempted in English, Hindi and Marathi. Gawli wrote the exam in Marathi.