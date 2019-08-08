Article 370 shocker: BJP MLA says party workers excited to marry 'fair' women from Kashmir

Amid celebrating the revocation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA stated that party workers were excited over the move as it would now enable them to marry 'gori' (fair) Kashmiri women.

In a video clip that has gone viral on social media, the lawmaker from Khatauli, Vikram Singh, was seen speaking at a function organized to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370.

"Modiji has fulfilled our dream. The whole country is happy. I called a hakimji, asking for help to get land in Jammu and Kashmir. All eager 'karyakartas' can now go to the state and marry 'gori' women there. We have no problem with it," said Singh.

He said, "Hindu and Muslim workers should be happy with the decision and marry a 'gori' girl from Jammu and Kashmir."

The MLA further said it was cruelty that women from Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of their status as the state's permanent residence if they married anybody from outside.

Although the statement was shocking, the MLA found "nothing objectionable" in it. Asked about the statement, Singh told news agency IANS, "Now anyone can get married to a Kashmiri girl without any issue. That is all I said and it is the truth."

President Ram Nath Kovind has declared abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The move came after both houses of Parliament passed a resolution in this regard.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 370 read with clause (1) of Article 370 of the Constitution of India, the President, on the recommendation of Parliament, is pleased to declare that, as from the 6th August, 2019, all clauses of the said article 370 shall cease to be operative...," stated an official notification signed by the President late night on August 6.