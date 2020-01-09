App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Article 370: SC to deliver verdict on pleas challenging curbs in J&K on Jan 10

On November 21, 2019, the Centre had justified restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and said that due to the preventive steps taken, neither a single life was lost nor a single bullet fired.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on January 10 its verdict on a batch of pleas, including that of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, challenging the restrictions imposed in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370. A bench of Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai had reserved the judgement on November 27 last year.

Besides Azad, the apex court had heard the petitions filed by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, and few intervenors questioning restrictions in the valley.

The Centre had referred to terror violence in the Kashmir Valley and said that for so many years in the past, terrorists were being pushed through from across the border, local militants and separatist organisations had held civilians captive in the region and it would have been "foolish" if the government would not have taken preventive steps to secure the lives of citizens.

Provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of J&K, were abrogated by the Centre on August 5 last year.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 07:56 pm

tags #Article 370 #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Politics #Supreme Court

