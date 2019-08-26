Article 370: J&K's state flag taken down from civil secretariat building

The flag of Jammu and Kashmir which used to fly along with the tricolour was removed from the Civil Secretariat on August 25, three weeks after the Centre revoked Article 370 provisions which granted special status to the state, officials said.

Under Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir was permitted to have its own flag, was scrapped, and since then Kashmir lost the right to sport its own flag. It will now also have to abide by all the rules and laws applicable in the rest of India, which were not applicable to them earlier.

For the first time since the year 1952, only the national flag will be seen at all government buildings in Jammu and Kashmir.

The flag, which was hoisted along with the tricolour every day atop the civil secretariat, the seat of the government, was supposed to be removed on October 31, when the law bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh – is supposed to come into effect.

However, on August 25, only the tricolour was hoisted on the secretariat building, the officials said. They said the flag will be removed from other government buildings as well.

A government official added: “The removal of the flag is in continuation of abrogation of Article 370 and not dependant on official bifurcation from October 31.” Another said: “The national flag is expected to take precedence at all government offices.”

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir had been enjoying special privileges for years, one of which included their right to fly two flags. The state flag was red in colour with three white vertical stripes to the left that represented the three main regions of the state, namely Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh.

A white plough adjacent to the straight lines represented the farmers of J&K. The flag was an important aspect of the cultural identity and partial sovereignty of the state and was adopted officially by the state constituent assembly in June 7, 1952.

The Centre had on August 5 abrogated Article 370 provisions in the Constitution which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir for residency and government jobs. Parliament approved the resolution in this regard and also passed the bill on the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories. Later on August 9, President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, bifurcating the two Union Territories, which will come into existence on October 31.

Since August 5, various parts of the Kashmir valley have been under strict restrictions.

