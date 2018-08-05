App
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2018 10:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Article 35-A: Complete shutdown in Kashmir

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a PIL challenging the validity of the Article 35-A tomorrow.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Life in Kashmir today came to a standstill due to a complete shutdown called by separatists against the legal challenge in the Supreme Court on the validity of Article 35-A, which bars people from outside Jammu and Kashmir from acquiring any immovable property in the state. The situation across the valley is peaceful with no untoward incident reported from anywhere so far, officials said.

Shops and business establishments were closed across the Valley while all kinds of transport remained off the roads due to the strike called.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a two-day strike – today and tomorrow – as Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a PIL challenging the validity of the Article 35-A tomorrow.

The state government has filed an application before the Registrar of the Supreme Court, informing that it is going to seek adjournment of the hearing of the petition in view of the "ongoing preparations for the upcoming Panchayat and urban local body and municipal elections in the state".

The officials said security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable places in the city and elsewhere in Kashmir for maintaining law and order.

Various organisations included Bar Association, transporters and traders' bodies have extended support to the shutdown call of the JRL, comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik.

Protests have been held across the length and breadth of Kashmir over the past few days with mainstream parties like the National Conference and PDP also holding rallies in support of continuing Article 35-A.
First Published on Aug 5, 2018 10:14 am

tags #Article 35 A #Jammu and Kashmir #Kashmir separatists #Peoples Democratic Party #Supreme Court #Syed Ali Shah Geelani

