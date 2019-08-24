App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Article 370 only made leaders bigger in Kashmir, says Ram Madhav

Hailing Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for scrapping the Article, Madhav said it was a bold and historical decision to correct the "historical blunder."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed an unfinished agenda that was kept pending for more than 70 years for the integration of the country by scrapping Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said .

The special status did not offer any benefit to the people of Kashmir but it benefited only some leaders who by using article 370 became big political leaders by swindling a lot of money sent for support of public schemes by the centre, he claimed.

Hailing Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for scrapping the Article, he said it was a bold and historical decision to correct the "historical blunder."

The BJP leader was delivering "A Talk on Historical Correction of a Historical Blunder of Article 370", organised by the BJPs state youth wing at an auditorium in Sri Venkateswara University here.

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, MP from Ladakh who was the chief guest, was absent for reasons not known.

First Published on Aug 24, 2019 08:28 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India

