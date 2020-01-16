App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arrested DSP's J&K police medal for gallantry 'forfeited': Govt order

Police arrested Singh at Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf, besides a lawyer who was operating as an overground worker for terror outfits.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File photo of DSP Davinder Singh, who was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley, a top police officer said on Sunday. (Image: PTI)
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has "forfeited" the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry awarded to Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who has been arrested for helping terrorists travel out of JK, an official order said.

It said the suspended officer's act amounted to disloyalty and brought the force into disrepute.

According to the order, Singh was awarded Jammu and Kashmir's highest police award in 2018.

Police arrested Singh at Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf, besides a lawyer who was operating as an overground worker for terror outfits.

"Consequent upon the arrest of Mr. Davinder Singh on January 11 while trying to assist terrorist to travel outside J&K and recovery of arms and ammunition which amounts to disloyalty and conduct that has brought the force into disrepute, the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry, is hereby forfeited," said the government order, signed by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary (Home).

On Tuesday, police said searches were carried out at Singh's residence here, next to the Army's XV corps headquarters at Badami Bagh cantonment, where he had sheltered Naveed, Altaf and a new joinee in the banned terror outfit.

Two pistols, an AK rifle and a large quantity of ammunition were seized from his residence, they had said.

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 11:55 am

tags #Current Affairs #DSP #gallantry #India #Jammu & Kashmir

