Arrest of Sisodia who heads most key depts puts Kejriwal govt in a spot, budget first challenge

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 09:58 PM IST

The arrest of Sisodia comes after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi's the then health minister, in June last year.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

The Arvind Kejriwal government is staring at a possible crisis with the CBI arresting Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who holds as many as 18 of the total 33 departments, including education, finance and home.

The arrest of Sisodia comes after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi's the then health minister, in June last year. Both have led what the Aam Aadmi Party describes as the successful transformation of Delhi's education and health services, contributing to the party's popularity and continued electoral success.

Their absence leaves Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with no heavyweight lieutenant to implement his governance agenda in Delhi.

