Around 75% of urban Indians expect life to be better in 2023: Survey

Three-quarters of urban Indians interviewed said they expect life to be better in 2023 as compared to the last year, according to a survey.

The survey is based on data collected online among 1,006 urban respondents in India by YouGov's Omnibus in December 2022.

Around 75 per cent of urban Indians interviewed think their life will be better this year than it was in 2022, while 21 per cent feel their life will be the same and only 4 per cent think it will be worse than in 2022, according to a survey by YouGov.

Further, the survey revealed that a large majority of respondents are grateful for the past year and 63 per cent of urban Indians feel 2022 was personally a good year for them.

One in 10 urban Indians (about 10 per cent) said it was a bad or a very bad year and 27 per cent are unsure of their feelings about last year, according to the survey.

In general, people claimed to have experienced a more positive than the negative impact of recovering from the pandemic, it added.

A quarter of urban Indians (25 per cent) said the last few years since the pandemic has made them more balanced, the survey stated, adding that nearly a fifth (18 per cent) thought they have become more mindful since the pandemic, and one in eight (13 per cent) felt they have become more optimistic.

While 14 per cent of the respondents felt there has been no change due to the pandemic and there are some who have experienced negative effects, such as becoming more fearful or workaholic since the pandemic (10 per cent each).

Thinking about what they could have done less in the past year, nearly half of the participants said they could have travelled or vacationed less (46 per cent) last year.

Many felt they could have made lesser investments (43 per cent) or eaten out less in 2022 (42 per cent), it added.