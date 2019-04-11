App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 08:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Around 700 join BJP during Facebook live session hosted by party's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari

Tiwari said not only supporters of the BJP but even people of the country were working actively to ensure victory of the party to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister of the country for the second term.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Around 700 persons joined the BJP during an hour long Facebook live session hosted by party's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday. Tiwari welcomed the new members of the party saying their membership will be formalised within a week.

"The Facebook live session that lasted for around an hour reached to over four lakh persons and more than 2,000 persons interacted with the Delhi BJP president.

"Around 700 persons became members of the party in this unique digital initiative," said Delhi BJP's social media and media co-incharge Neelkant Bakshi.

Tiwari said not only supporters of the BJP but even people of the country were working actively to ensure victory of the party to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister of the country for the second term.

Answering a question on full statehood, Tiwari said his party had promised a "review" of full statehood.

"We had promised a review of the full statehood but no one had expected that an elected Chief Minister like Arvind Kejriwal would threaten to obstruct Republic Day parade," Tiwari said.

He said anyone joining the BJP would do so because the Congress was "exposed" as it had failed to deliver when it was in power.

In the live chat, Tiwari said by not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thought that he can deny credit of the scheme to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Its unfortunate that benefits of the scheme are being denied to Delhiites. Its a sign of 'Vinash Kale Vipreet Buddhi'".

The event was coordinated by media team of Delhi including incharge of media and social media team Pratyush Kanth and convener Ashok Goyal.

Recently, the Delhi BJP chief had interacted with Twitter users in a 'Twitter Chaupal' at Burari in North East Delhi constituency represented by him in the Lok Sabha.

The social media team has also planned regular appearances of Tiwari on different online platforms to woo voters, specially youngsters.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 08:12 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Manoj Tiwari #Politics

