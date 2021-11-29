MARKET NEWS

Around 5,000 teaching, non-teaching staff in Kerala not yet vaccinated, says state education minister

Un-inoculated teaching, non-teaching staff in schools can't be allowed, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said

Moneycontrol News
November 29, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
Representative image.(Image: ANI)

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on November 28 said that around 5,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in the state have not been vaccinated yet.

“The Kerala government cannot encourage the attitude of some unvaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff coming to schools. The matter will be brought to the attention of the committee, which handles the COVID-19 protocol as it is a matter of safety of the children,” he told reporters.

Sivankutty further said that while the state is “not forcing” staff to get vaccinated, they have been asked to stay home. “In the guidelines issued just before the reopening of schools, we made it very clear that all teaching and non-teaching staff must be inoculated," he added.

He noted that some unvaccinated teachers have been coming to schools, despite instructions from the authorities and the state government and education department “cannot in any manner support their decision not to take vaccines”.

He added that those who cannot be vaccinated due to health issues must notify the concerned authorities.

“A majority of teachers are in support of the vaccination and have followed the procedure. This is a matter of safety of our children and our state," Sivankutty added. He also urged the public to stand with the state government “to ensure the safety of the society”.

Kerala re-opened schools on November 1 after being shut for over a year-and-half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With inputs from PTI
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Health #India #Kerala #vaccination
first published: Nov 29, 2021 09:42 am

