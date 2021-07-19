Around 50 students hospitalised due to 'contaminated water' at Gujarat's Adani medical college: Reports

GAIMS Students Union tweeted picture claiming that water tankers are being arranged (Image: Twitter/@gaimsstudent)

Around 50 students of the Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences (GAIMS), based in Bhuj, were hospitalised after consuming "contaminated water", reports said on June 19.

The students have been admitted with influenza-like symptoms, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Narendra Hirani told India Today. "They are being given the treatment and care they need," he said.

According to the report, the college had been arranging water for the medical students using tube wells - which reportedly had high iron content, after supply from the Narmada river became irregular over the past few days.

The administration has now started arranging for tankers with portable water for students, the report added.

Dr Hirani further told the news channel that frequent meetings are being held with the Bhuj municipality "to regularise the supply of Narmada water at the hospitals and hostels".

Earlier, GAIMS chief operating officer (COO) Dr Shardul Chaurashia told The Indian Express that it could not be confirmed whether "contaminated water" was responsible for the sickness of students.

“Their illness, prima facie, does not seem directly linked to water supply in the hostel as they don’t have diarrhoea or vomiting normally caused by consumption of contaminated water. However, we are doing further tests,” the newspaper quoted Dr Chaurashia as saying.

The students who have been hospitalised belong to first, second and final year of MBBS course, the report stated.