MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Around 45,906 acres of defence land lying vacant: Govt

    Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, replying to a question, said service headquarters have informed that the available land under their management is used for bonafide military purposes only and for strategic operational and security needs.

    PTI
    Istanbul New Airport, on shores of the Black Sea, will serve 90 million passengers annually in its first phase. At its completion in ten years, it will occupy nearly 19,000 acres and serve up to 200 million travellers a year with six runways. That's almost double the traffic at world's biggest airport currently, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson. (iGA)

    Istanbul New Airport, on shores of the Black Sea, will serve 90 million passengers annually in its first phase. At its completion in ten years, it will occupy nearly 19,000 acres and serve up to 200 million travellers a year with six runways. That's almost double the traffic at world's biggest airport currently, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson. (iGA)


    Around 45,906 acres of defence land, under the management of different services and organisations, is presently lying vacant, the government said in Lok Sabha on Monday.

    Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, replying to a question, said service headquarters have informed that the available land under their management is used for bonafide military purposes only and for strategic operational and security needs.


    To a separate written question on the number of accidents or mishaps that have taken place inside the properties owned by the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force since 2010, Bhatt declined to provide the details.

    “The information sought is sensitive in nature and cannot be divulged on the floor of the House in the interest of the national security,” he said.

    On the question on defence land, he said: “Approximately 45,906 acres of defence land under the management of different services and organisations of the ministry of defence is presently lying vacant.” “Post corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board, surplus land of approximately 3152 acres located at 16 ordnance factories have been identified,” he said.

    To another question, Bhatt said the percentage of total capital acquisition of military hardware from foreign countries has been progressively decreasing since 2018-19.

    Close

    Related stories

    He said the percentage of capital procurement from abroad was 48.68 in 2018-19 that declined to 41.89 percent in 2019-20. The figure for 2020-21 was 36 percent, while it was 39.44 percent in 2021-22.

    “The government has taken several policy initiatives in past few years under ‘Make in India’ programme and brought reforms to encourage indigenous design, development and manufacture of defence equipment in the country, thereby reducing dependence on imports in coming years,” he said.

    PTI
    Tags: #acres #defence #Economy #India #Real Estate
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 07:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.