App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 13, 2019 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Around 25 flights delayed at Kolkata airport as Internet server goes down

The official added that the IT team of the AAI is working diligently to resolve the issue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Chaos at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport in Kolkata as internet server breaks down (Image: ANI)
Chaos at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport in Kolkata as internet server breaks down (Image: ANI)
Whatsapp

Around 25 flights have been delayed at Kolkata airport as its Internet server has gone down since 5.30 pm on Monday, a senior official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

The airlines, therefore, have been issuing boarding passes manually since 5.30 pm, the official added.

The AAI owns and manages more than 100 airports - including the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata - across the country.

"The Internet server has been down since 5.30 pm and it is likely to start working from 10.30 pm today (Monday). Around 25 flights have been delayed in between 5.30 pm and 9 pm by an average time of 20-25 minutes," said the AAI official.

The official added that the IT team of the AAI is working diligently to resolve the issue.
First Published on May 13, 2019 09:28 pm

tags #Airport Authority of India #Current Affairs #India #Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport #west bengal

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Riteish Deshmukh reacts to Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s accusations ...

No more Kangana, Tara Sutaria’s fashion inspiration is Deepika Paduk ...

Exclusive: Ajay Devgn reveals how Kajol reacts when she catches him st ...

Suniel Shetty is proud of Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, talks about the ...

Kabir Singh trailer: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s intense film n ...

Game of Thrones 8: After the Starbucks blunder, it’s Jamie Lannister ...

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are back with their beachy PDA, pic ...

Surveen Chawla and her newborn are straight outta a fairytale in this ...

AP 10th Result 2019: Andhra Pradesh Board to Announce Class 10 SSC Res ...

Priyanka Mocks PM's Cloud Theory, Says He's on People's Radar

Will Tackle Deficiencies in Data Collection if Congress Wins Lok Sabha ...

Blasts Rock Afghanistan's Jalalabad, killing 3, Wounding 20

AP 10th Result 2019: BSEAP to Declare Class 10 Results in Andhra Prade ...

MP 12th Result 2019: MPBSE to Declare Madhya Pradesh HSE Results Tomor ...

MP 10th Result 2019: MPBSE to Release Madhya Pradesh HSSC Results Tomo ...

Delhi Man Stabbed to Death for Protesting Against Lewd Remarks on Daug ...

Sudan's Bashir Charged Over 'Killing' of Protesters During Anti-regime ...

US states file lawsuit against pharma firms over inflated prices, prof ...

Marine plastic pollution has increased tenfold since 1980, says biodiv ...

Remembering YC Deveshwar: A 'hands-on' leader who made ITC a diversifi ...

China to impose tariffs on $60 billion of US goods

PM Modi: BJP knows the art of running coalitions

Wall Street sinks again as China retaliates on tariffs

Oil prices up as Middle East tanker attacks heighten supply concerns

PVR eyeing 20% revenue growth, adding 80-100 screens in FY20, says CFO

Disbursement growth of 35-40% annually achievable, says Equitas CEO PN ...

Chronic political violence in West Bengal paints democracy in blood wi ...

Kabir Singh trailer: Shahid Kapoor plummets to self-destruction and al ...

Child marriage, malnutrition plague tribal children in Odisha's Nagada ...

Over a year after Islamic State’s defeat in Iraq, militants return t ...

Jet Airways revival: Etihad Airways bids for minority stake in beleagu ...

One year after Arsene Wenger’s reign ended, Arsenal's progress evide ...

To Sandakphu: Thoughts on traversing a Himalayan trekking trail

In 'Draupadi Has Woken Up', Renu Behl writes of a woman's 'duties' in ...

OnePlus 7 Pro: All we know about the upcoming flagship smartphone from ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.