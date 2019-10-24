Arni Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Arni Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Arni is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Yavatmal district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Arni is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra under Yavatmal district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Voter turnout was 69.4% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.65% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Raju Narayan Todsam won this seat by a margin of 20721 votes, which was 10.39% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 199476 votes.