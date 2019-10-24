Arni Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Arni Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Arni Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Arni constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Arni is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Yavatmal district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Arni Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Arni is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra under Yavatmal district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Voter turnout was 69.4% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.65% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Raju Narayan Todsam won this seat by a margin of 20721 votes, which was 10.39% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 199476 votes.Shiwajirao Shiwramji Moghe won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 37581 votes. INC polled 167590 votes, 54.23% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
