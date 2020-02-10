Arnab Goswami was watching this while ‘assaulted’ by Kunal Kamra, Adnan Sami reveals

Singer-composer Adnan Sami has satiated the curiosity of many people who were trying to find out what Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami was watching during his flight, while he was ‘heckled’ by standup comic Kunal Kamra.

Taking to Twitter on February 9, the singer said, "I was just speaking to my dear friend Arnab Goswami and couldn’t help asking him how he remained so calm while he was being verbally assaulted by a joker. He said that since he’s a huge fan of Anthony Hopkins, he was watching “Two Popes” on Netflix. How ‘Cool’ is that?"

Kunal Kamra garnered a lot of attention following a video he posted on his Twitter handle. In it, he was seen accosting journalist Arnab Goswami on a IndiGo flight the two were onboard.

Following the incident, Kamra was banned by four airlines- IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India and GoAir. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also took note of the incident, saying in a tweet that "Offensive behaviour designed to provoke and create disturbance inside aircraft is absolutely unacceptable and endangers safety of air travellers. We're left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on person concerned."

In January, Sami was among the 118 people chosen for the Padma Shri awards by the Centre. Born in London to a Pakistani Air Force veteran, Sami applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 and became a citizen in January 2016.

In December, the singer also tweeted in support of the amendment to the Citizenship Act. He said, "The CAB Bill is for religions tht are being persecuted in ‘Theocratic States’. Muslims are NOT persecuted for their religion in Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh cause they are in majority over there. Muslims CAN still apply for Indian citizenship like before. All are welcome through the legal ‘Front Door’!"