Army puts up posters in South Kashmir, lists benefits of scrapping Article 370

It’s been 35 days since provisions of Article 370, granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were scrapped by the Narendra Modi government.

In the days since the revocation, the Army has put up posters and distributed pamphlets in parts of South Kashmir, considered to be the hotbed of militancy, explaining to locals the benefits of abrogation.

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, on being asked if the exercise was taken up suo motu by the Indian Army or if the effort was being directed by the Centre, told The Indian Express, “There is no organised campaign.”

“For the last 30 years, the Army has been involved in Sadbhavana activities, lot of interaction with opinion-makers, the maulvis, teachers, students and sarpanches, for the benefit of the area,” he added.

The newspaper reported that posters put up in Pulwama had listed the benefits of scrapping Article 370 under categories of health, education, tourism, property rights and RTI. It had also mentioned extending benefits of central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the midday meal.

The poster, written in Urdu, read, “Naye coaching centre aur private school banenge. Naye hotel banenge. Markaz ki nigraani mein rehne ka mahaul accha hoga. Zameen ki keemat badhegi (new coaching centres and private schools will be opened, new hotels will be constructed and under the Centre’s watch, the quality of life will improve. Also, the cost of real estate will increase).”

Meanwhile, in an interview to The Indian Express, the J&K police chief said barring minor incidents, the situation in the Valley had, by and large, been peaceful. “The most volatile areas are the most peaceful,” Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said.

Singh said most incidents were being reported from Srinagar, and that, he felt, was “motivated reporting”. “And (in cases from Srinagar), there has been certain amount of motivated reporting, especially by the foreign press. Routine incidents, blown beyond proportion,” he added.

On being asked about the rising number of incidents in Srinagar, DGP Singh said, “In certain incidents, there is no violence or FIR. There is some venting of anger, that doesn’t come into cognizable offence. Why should I record it and spoil the career of that boy? When they cross a level, there is violence, stone-pelting or someone is injured, there is a report.”

“Raising slogans is a pastime here. It’s not always an expression of anger,” he added.

When asked about the number of people that the J&K police had detained, DGP Singh said the figures aren’t specific. However, he assured that their “detention rate is much lesser than their pick-up rate”.