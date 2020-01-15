App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 03:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Army pride of India: PM Modi tweets on Army Day

"The Indian Army is the pride of Mother India. On the occasion of Army Day, I salute the indomitable courage, valour of all the soldiers of the country," he wrote on Twitter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted army personnel on the Army Day, saying they are the pride of India.

The Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark the taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army by then Lt Gen K M Carriappa in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

Carriappa later became a Field Marshal.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 02:59 pm

tags #Army Day #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

