Army pride of India: PM Modi tweets on Army Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted army personnel on the Army Day, saying they are the pride of India."The Indian Army is the pride of Mother India. On the occasion of Army Day, I salute the indomitable courage, valour of all the soldiers of the country," he wrote on Twitter.
भारत की सेना मां भारती की आन-बान और शान है। सेना दिवस के अवसर पर मैं देश के सभी सैनिकों के अदम्य साहस, शौर्य और पराक्रम को सलाम करता हूं।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2020
The Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark the taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army by then Lt Gen K M Carriappa in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 02:59 pm