you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Army officer killed, soldier injured in IED blast along LoC in J&K

This was the second IED attack along the LoC in the same sector since January.

Representative Image
Representative Image
An Army officer was killed and a soldier suffered injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 16, officials said.

The IED was apparently planted by "enemy forces within Indian territory" in Nowshera sector and set off when an Army officer, along with his men, was patrolling the area, they said.

The blast killed the officer and injured a soldier who was evacuated to hospital, the officials said.

The IED blast came two days after 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist rammed an explosive-laden SUV into a bus carrying them in Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

This was the second IED attack along the LoC in the same sector since January.

On January 11, two Army personnel, including a major, were killed in Naushera sector of Rajouri.
First Published on Feb 16, 2019 06:56 pm

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir

