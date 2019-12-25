App
Last Updated : Dec 25, 2019 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Army officer killed as Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Rampur

Pakistan also violated the ceasefire in nearby Rampur sector, resulting in the death of a JCO, the sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
A junior commissioned officer of the army was killed on Wednesday in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Hajipeer area of Uri around 11.30 am on Wednesday, the sources said.

They said some of the shells fired by Pakistan landed in civilian areas, resulting in injuries to two civilians.

Close

The Indian army personnel responded to the ceasefire violation in adequate measure, the sources said.

First Published on Dec 25, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #India #Pakistan

