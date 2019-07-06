App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2019 08:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Army, NeGD ink pact for developing revamped app

The application needed a thorough revamp.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Army and the National eGovernance Division on July 5 inked a pact for developing a revamped application to maintain the centralised database for personnel, equipment and major stores to provide management-related information to the force, a statement said.  The National eGovernance Division is a part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The Management Information Systems Organisation (MISO) of the Indian Army is the nodal agency under the Directorate General of Information Systems (DGIS) which is mandated to maintain the centralised database for personnel, equipment and major stores to provide management-related information to Integrated HQ of MoD (Army) and other agencies, it said.

The application needed a thorough revamp.

Close

To meet the organisational requirements and enhanced user aspirations, rather than employing the conventional developmental framework, the DGIS experimented with a new collaborative approach with the MeitY for developing the new MISO application, the statement said.

related news

Development work, under MeitY's aegis, started at Bhaskaracharya Institute of Space Applications and Geo-Informatics (BISAG), Gandhinagar which is a CMMI-5 level institute under Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, it said.

"In a short span of time, the experiment has paid rich dividends and has appeared as the panacea for undertaking automation of the Indian Army at the fast pace," the statement said.

To formalise the entire developmental framework, structures and methodology, Lt Gen Anil Kapoor, Director General of Information Systems and M S Rao, President and CEO, National E-governance Division inked a MoU in the presence of Shri TP Singh, Director, BISAG, it added.

This signing of the agreement is first of its kind inter-ministerial initiative between the MoD and the MeitY and is sure to lead to similar joint frameworks for finding innovative solutions in collaborative manner for the Indian Army, the statement said.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 6, 2019 08:50 am

tags #defence #India #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.