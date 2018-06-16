App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2018 03:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation in Rajouri

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An Army jawan was killed on Saturday as Pakistani troopers targeted a patrol party along LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The latest instance of ceasefire violation comes after four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, including an assistant commandant-rank officer, were killed in firing by Pakistani Rangers along the International Border in Samba district on June 13.

"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of mortars on routine Indian Army patrol, 700 metres inside Indian territory in Naushera sector along the Line of Control (LoC) this morning," a senior Army officer told PTI.

In the exchange of fire, Rifleman Bikas Gurung was grievously injured and succumbed to injuries. The 21-year-old soldier belonged to Khunka Khuki village of Manipur, and is survived by his mother.

The unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan, especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, is highly unethical and unprofessional, the Army officer said, adding that the Indian troops exercised maximum restraint in spite of grave provocation.

He added that the Army, however, has been forced to respond to the unprovoked firing and would give a befitting response at the time and place of its own choosing.

The Army also cancelled the exchange of sweets between the Pakistani Army and the Indian side on the occasion of Eid.

Eleven BSF troops have so far been killed in cross-border firing incidents along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir this year, the highest casualty figure for the border force in a year in the past five years, the latest data revealed.
First Published on Jun 16, 2018 02:38 pm

