English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Army jawan from Doon missing from India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh for 13 days

    Prakash Singh Rana was reported missing on May 29. Army authorities informed his wife about it telephonically.

    PTI
    June 11, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST
    Representative image: AP

    Representative image: AP

    An Army jawan from Dehradun deployed on the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh has been missing for the past 13 days, causing great anxiety among his family members here.

    Prakash Singh Rana was reported missing on May 29. Army authorities informed his wife about it telephonically.

    A jawan in 7th Garhwal Rifles, Rana who is originally a resident of Ukhimath in Rudraprayag district was deployed at the Thakla post on the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. With the jawan missing for the past 13 days, his family including his wife Mamata and his two minor children Anuj (10) and daughter Anamika (7) are a worried lot.

    BJP MLA from Sahaspur, Sahdev Singh Pundir, met the jawan's family at their Sainik colony residence here on Friday to share their concern. "I have spoken to the Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt about it and he has assured me that something will be done," Pundir told PTI.

    He said details of the missing jawan have been sent to the Union Minister.
    PTI
    Tags: #Arunachal Pradesh #India china border #Indian Army
    first published: Jun 11, 2022 08:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.