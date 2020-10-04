Army, IAF prepare for joint operations in Eastern Ladakh to counter China

The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been preparing to increase efficiency and collaboration to jointly counter Chinese incursions and in the Eastern Ladakh sector, the site of recent border tussles with China.

The IAF has been helping troops deployed on the forward locations at LAC with food and supplies.

The command from headquarters is to fulfil the requirements of the Army and other forces, a senior officer told news agency ANI. Several IAF transport aircraft, such as the C-17, Ilyushin-76 and the C-130J Super Hercules, have already made it to the Ladakh airfield with supplies.

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and the heads of both armed forces often meet to discuss joint actions against the Chinese forces, the report said.

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria were coursemates in the National Defence Academy (NDA), the preparatory course for all the armed services. They carry a friendship from their formative days, the report said.

The helicopter capability of the IAF, with the newly acquired Chinook and Apache helicopters, is also helping the territorial force with setting up shelters in the cold and mountainous terrain.

The Ladakh border saw clashes among the Chinese and the India Army in June, which led to casualties on both sides.