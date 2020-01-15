Army Day 2020: India flexes muscles as Captain Tania Shergill leads all-men contingent

Here are some stunning pictures of the 72nd Indian Army Day parade. Akash missiles, the Cheetah helicopter and the T-90 ‘Bhishma’ battle tank were on display. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narawane, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh pay tribute at the National War Memorial on 72nd Indian Army Day in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 2/8 Special Forces soldiers participate in a march-past during the 72nd Indian Army Day Parade at the Cariappa Ground in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 3/8 Commandoes along with soldiers on a Cheetah helicopter display their war skills during the parade. (Image: PTI) 4/8 Soldiers with the Indian flag during the Army Day Parade at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 5/8 Army soldier on a truck loaded with Akash missiles during the parade. (Image: PTI) 6/8 Army soldiers display their war skills during the parade at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 7/8 Captain Tania Shergill, the first woman Parade Adjutant, leads all-men contingent during Army Day at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 8/8 Army soldiers on T-90 ‘Bhishma’ main battle tanks during the parade. (Image: PTI) First Published on Jan 15, 2020 06:56 pm